Men Are Posting Full Frontal Nudes On Reddit!

Sticking It To The NSA One Dick Pic At A Time!

Alright, rumors have been flying that the NSA is tracking all of our sexts and nude photographs we’re sending to our lovers and potential one-night-stands. Edward Snowden, a geek-hottie who claims we’re all being spied on, recently stated the government has an endless amount of nude pictures of each and every one of us. Well, I’m certainly screwed, as well as likely half the gay population. At this point, I feel like some of us may as well make a nude our default on social media. Allegedly, the NSA has dirt on all of us, so it looks like we may all become president of the United States of America someday!

According to Queerty, Snowden chats about the NSA having nudes with television host, John Oliver. Snowden claims:

“The good news is that there’s no program named the ‘dick pic’ program. The bad news… they are still collecting everybody’s information, including your dick pics. If you have your email somewhere like Gmail hosted on a server overseas or transferred overseas or anytime it crosses outside the borders of the United States, your junk ends up in the database.”

Gmail?! Everyone has Gmail nowadays?! We’ve progressed from the stone ages of using Outlook and Yahoo…don’t even get me started about those who still have AOL accounts.

Well, all of this astounding information may have just given me my newest favorite bookmark.

According to Queerty, there are a plethora of guys – hot ones – who are showing their junk on Reddit to give a big middle finger – or hard on – to the NSA.

Be prepared, because these guys are hot. It’s almost as if there is a requirement to post in this subgroup. I won’t lie, I’ve been eyeing a few of these pictures and am anticipating an Instagram to be attached. Like, can we find these men?!

Anyway, you cannot deny that you’re about to click on the link to these sexy, anonymous nude photos. It will become your addiction – trust me.

To see the NSFW photos, head here!