Men of the Vet School 2018 Calendar Will Make You An Animal Lover

As the year reaches its end, you might find yourself scurrying around to find the right calendar for your office or home to get you through 2018. We’ve already given you some of our picks for 2018 calendars--Merman, Alex Bowen, Warwick Rowers, Red Hot—just to name a few!

But now you can add this one to your list of things you don’t need, but absolutely want! The Men of The Vet School is a calendar that features the smoking hot students that make up the esteemed veterinary fraternity, Omega Tau Sigma at Cornell.

These vet students “have been working hard lifting goats and wrangling cows to bring you the most exciting calendar yet” mentions their Etsy page—and it is obvious that these men are dedicated to the care of these animals. Do they always work with their shirts off? I hope so!

And if the array of abs isn’t enough to make you want to order one for you and all your friends, you should know that the proceeds from calendar sales go to Omega Tau Sigma and the Patient Assistance Fund. This fund supports medical costs for pets of families in need. Last year, the fraternity was able to donate $5,000 to the cause, and this year they hope to surpass that mark.

So are you ready to see a shirtless man with a snake in his hand?

The Men of Vet The School calendar is sold on Etsy and ships internationally! Get yours today for the animal lover in your life. There’s a limited supply available—so hurry!

Check out more of Men of the Vet School on Instagram and Facebook