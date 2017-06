We're not sure lace for men is going to be flying off the shelves this summer, but if anyone can pull this look off, it's gay rapper Cazwell!!

Yup. Lace WILL be in this summer. Designed by @hoza729 for @hologramcityla Loose Wrists video out SOON!! Directed by @bigdipperjelly @austinwatie @jaromehollingsworth @treys_chic @ink_la A post shared by C A Z W E L L (@cazwellnyc) on May 31, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

The look comes courtesy of LA based label Hologram City. (The shorts are $49 each according to The Daily Mail.)

From the RompHim to sheer lace, we like that men are taking chances with fashion! What do you think??

(H/T: Unicorn Booty)