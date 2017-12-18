Meryl Streep Fires Back At Rose McGowan For Scathing Tweet

Just yesterday we covered Rose McGowan's scathing tweet regarding Meryl Streep and what McGowan claims to be her prior knowledge of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault crimes. Now Streep is firing back with a clear (and detailed) message letting the world know once and for all that she was unaware of Weinstein's horrific behavior even after working with him on multiple projects.

After discovering that Streep might be wearing black during the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7th to protest assault in Hollywood, Rose, famous for her role in Charmed and more recently her politics (that was for all of you who thought I was writing about a random woman yesterday,) took to Twitter with:

Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.

But thanks to a new piece in The Huffington Post, we how have these choice words from Streep:

It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others,” Meryl said. “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening. Rose assumed and broadcast something untrue about me, and I wanted to let her know the truth. Through friends who know her, I got my home phone number to her the minute I read the headlines. I sat by that phone all day yesterday and this morning, hoping to express both my deep respect for her and others’ bravery in exposing the monsters among us, and my sympathy for the untold, ongoing pain she suffers. No one can bring back what entitled bosses like Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and HW took from the women who endured attacks on their bodies and their ability to make a living.. And I hoped that she would give me a hearing. She did not, but I hope she reads this,” she said. I am truly sorry she sees me as an adversary, because we are both, together with all the women in our business, standing in defiance of the same implacable foe: a status quo that wants so badly to return to the bad old days, the old ways where women were used, abused and refused entry into the decision-making, top levels of the industry. That’s where the cover-ups convene. Those rooms must be disinfected, and integrated, before anything even begins to change.

When up against something as pervasive as the marginalization of women (and gay men, we haven't forgotten about you Kevin Spacey and Bryan Singer) well-intended people need to combine forces and reach for their commonalities. Hopefully McGowan and Streep can come to an understanding and not create anymore cracks in an already fractured society. Do you believe Streep's words, or do you think there is something to Rose's accusations? I'm dying to read your thoughts on this one in the comments!