Mexico City Installed Train Station Cameras That Zoom In & Out On Men’s Butts.

Is this anti-sexual harassment we can get behind?

In a new campaign to start the conversation about sexual harassment, Mexico City has partnered with UN Women for an initiative called #NoEsDeHombres, which translates to “this isn’t manly.” Fresh off the penis seat (see video), their second initiative involves cameras that have been installed in different train stations. The cameras are positioned to zoom in on men's asses and put them on television screens all over the station.

Is this fair treatment? Are you going to bring some popcorn to the train station now and watch the tele?

Some of the comments from the MicMedia are interesting. Here are 4 from ladies posting to the site:

And one from a male Facebook user.

What do you think Instincters?

Fair treatment or two wrongs don't make a right?

h/t: MicMedia