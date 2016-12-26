Michael B. Jordan Responds To Gay Rumors

Michael B. Jordan responded to gay rumors via Snapchat on Monday. (The snap was captured by The Jasmine Brand and shared via the Baller Alert Instagram account.)

Michael's response apparently came after an Instagrammer commented on one of his photos with sexually explicit comments. Here's what the ever-so-fine Mr. Jordan has to say:

#MichaelBJordan responds to the gay rumors (again). Says he's not one to be #commentcreepin but folks need to "grow tf up" (vid @thejasminebrand_) A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:14am PST

“I usually don’t comment creep but, you know, s**t today I got time,” he said in the video (via TheJasmineBrand). “So look, whoever’s angry, bitter, upset for whatever reason, grow the f**k up ‘cause karma’s real. And I usually take the high road. I usually don’t say s**t, I just let it roll ‘cause people are going to be people. Everybody they opinion. That’s what the Internet’s for. They going to say whatever.” “On second thought, why am I even giving energy to that s**t on this day,” he continued. “Y’all my fans. Y’all don’t need to hear me ranting about some BS. Enjoy your family, enjoy your blessings, enjoy the people you hold close and cherish that.”

The sexy Creed, Fruitvale Station, and Fantastic Four star will soon be seen in Marvel's Black Panther. Can't wait!