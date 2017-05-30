Michael Fassbender Kisses Michael Fassbender In 'Alien: Covenant'

If you haven't yet seen Alien: Covenant, perhaps this will persuade you to make your way to the theater...

In the newest film in the Alien franchise, Michael Fassbender reprises his role as a robot named David, who appeared in 2012's Prometheus. Additionally, Fassbender plays a new character in Covenant; a robot named Walter.

PopSugar elaborates:

Yes, you read that right. In Covenant, Fassbender reprises his role as David, the almost-too-human artificially intelligent being we first meet in Prometheus. He also plays Walter, a new and improved version of David with the exact same likeness but an entirely different personality. Interestingly enough, Walter and David are so opposite, they almost represent the opposite ends of good and evil spectrum. David reviles human beings and thinks they need to be destroyed. Walter swears by his duty to the crew of the Covenant, and will do anything to protect them. This leads to some pretty interesting scenes between the two androids, but the weird part is the strange, almost sexual tension between them.

And now to the juicy part...

In one scene, while David and Walter share some android bonding time, things begin to get more and more homoerotic, until finally, the two robots share a kiss.

We won't spoil what happens next...

H/T: Fleshbot