Michael Henry Is THE Official NSFW Tour Guide Of LA

I've been looking at buying a home in the greater Wilton Manors area for some time now. I'm not in a rush. Just waiting for the right one to come along.

Just recently I had my trusty realtor webpage loaded up and was presenting the possibilities via my AppleTV onto my television for my visiting friends to see. Flipping through the listings, I stopped on one I really liked ...

Enter Michael Henry's newest quickie, "WHEN THEY MAKE ME THE OFFICIAL TOUR GUIDE OF LA." Yeah, it's NSFW, but so isn't Michael Henry

Yes, so when I showed my friends one of my favorite homes, "Oh God, really? Wait. I've had sex there," was one of their muffled interjections.

"Really? Well I can't buy it now," was my statement followed by, "was it as nice inside as the pictures look?"

Michael Henry, your quickie video literally hit close to home with me as I am sure it will hit close to home with some of our readers.

