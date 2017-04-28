Michelle Obama Surprises Ellen During 20th Anniversary Of Coming Out Celebration
Instinct Staff | April 28, 2017
Ellen DeGeneres' 20th Anniversary celebration of her coming out episode on her sitcom Ellen had a few pleasant surprises, but what's bigger than a surprise shout out from First Lady Michelle Obama!
Michelle shows up at the end of this clip in which Ellen reminisces on the special episode with Oprah, who played her therapist. Look for Michelle around the 7:00 mark!
(H/T: NNNext)
