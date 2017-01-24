Michelle Rodriguez's Transgender Hitman Film Gets First Trailer

The first trailer has dropped for Michelle Rodriguez's new transgender hitman film The Assignment, formerly titled Tomboy: A Revenger's Tale, and we're guessing that it will do little to dispel the initial criticism the film received for its controversial subject matter. The film's premise has been slammed by LGBT groups, including GLAAD.

Rodriguez portrays a male hitman who is forced to undergo gender reassignment surgery by a maniacal doctor played by Sigourney Weaver. Rodriguez's character then sets out on a revenge mission.

You can watch the trailer here.

(H/T: Attitude)