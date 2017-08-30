Michelle Visage Picks Up Major Gig Outside of RuPaul's Drag Race!

We have grown to love Michelle Visage for the past 25 years, most recently as as a judge on the best reality competition show on television: RuPaul's Drag Race. As if she isn't busy enough with that show and going on tour with all the RPDR girls, she has now added another judging gig to her already busy schedule and its taking place across the pond!

She has been named one of the official judges of Ireland's Got Talent, which is the latest incarnation of all the other "talent" shows out there (including America and Britain, of course).

Auditions for the show will start this coming November with the show beginning to air in January of 2018. Maybe she will have two shows on at once during that month (All Stars 3, perhaps)?

This isn't the first time Michelle has been on reality television over in Europe, as she competed on the wildly popular Celebrity Big Brother in the UK and placed fifth overall. Some fans worried that she would be leaving her judging spot on RPDR, but she reassured them that she's not going anywhere.

"Kids, I'll NEVER leave @RuPaulsDragRace this is just another gig for your mama", she proclaims on Twitter. Congrats to Michelle and let's hope this will be yet another big smash for you!

What do you think of Michelle's new gig?