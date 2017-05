Mike Pence welcomed military families to the White House on National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, this past Tuesday.

Sadly, the Vice President appears to have been distracted as he addressed his guests, since he accidentally smacked a little boy in the face.

Watch how the boy responds:

Naturally, the Internet has fallen in love with the young man.

Nevertheless, he persisted. You go kid! Way to hold elected officials accountable for their actions!https://t.co/rnoAcZhEa6 — SusannahClary (@GeekDomme) May 10, 2017

Things We Saw Today: Little Boy Demands Apology From @mike_pence After @VP Accidentally Hit Him In the Face https://t.co/tdPyVvtyoe pic.twitter.com/yIf9m5DmRH — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 10, 2017

Hero kid demands apology from Mike Pence after getting elbowed in the face https://t.co/VYulfLbi7y pic.twitter.com/SJ7QcqP61u — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 10, 2017

