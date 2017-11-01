Milan Christopher's Halloween Costume Is Making Instagram Mighty Thirsty

Out gay rapper Milan Christopher is perhaps best known for appearing on VH1’s reality series Love and Hip Hop.

For Halloween, the 33-year-old dressed as Kuber, the Lord of Wealth and the god-king of the semi-divine Yakshas in Hindu mythology.

Check it out:

Kuber, is the Lord of Wealth and the god-king of the semi-divine Yakshas in Hindu mythology. .. #HappyHalloween @ontheroadwithmilanchristopher A post shared by Milan Christopher (@milanchristopher) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

He asked fans:

What you guys think- did I nail this Hindu sultan God look or nah?

