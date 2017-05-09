Miley Cyrus Is Headlining D.C. Pride Concert!

Miley Cyrus has been announced as the headliner for Washington D.C.'s Pride Concert!

DCist reports:

Miley Cyrus is coming in like a wrecking ball to headline this year's Capital Pride concert. Joining her at the top of the billing are singer-songwriters Tinashe, Vassy, and the epic Pointer Sisters, for whom I'm So Excited.

...

The 2017 Pride Concert, which caps off the celebratory weekend for LGBTQ Washintonians, will happen on Sunday, June 11. The headliners are performing on the Capitol Concert Stage (Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street NW), though there's also a festival stage (6th and Constitution) and dance tent (6th and Pennsylvania) which will each feature a slew of performers. The festival begins at noon, and the concert kicks off at 1 p.m.

There is no fee for entry, but people can purchase VIP or pit passes that provide access to the beverage gardens and more.

Also on Sunday: The Equality March for Unity and Pride, a demonstration inspired by the Women's March, is set to start at 10 a.m.