Miley Cyrus Slams Rumors She's Pregnant with Liam Hemsworth's Baby!

Miley Cyrus had one heck of a Thanksgiving yesterday, as the major LGBTQ supporter emphatically denied that she's pregnant with Liam Hemsworth's baby and did it in a really funny way.

She posted a photo on Wednesday night in anticipation of her 25th birthday, which happened to fall on the same day as Thanksgiving this year.

It’s my B-Day in less than 24 hours!!!! pic.twitter.com/qlmyvhrQKh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

That led to social media going into absolute chaos, as thousands of users commented that she might be pregnant with Liam's baby. Not too long after that, Miley went back to social media to confirm she isn't pregnant, but just had a bunch of "tufurkey" instead.

RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey pic.twitter.com/rjNjquxvLb — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

She didn't let the haters phase her day, as she went out and celebrated with some big hoop earrings and celebrated it with her longtime love Liam.

Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe! pic.twitter.com/hJLrI1mYk8 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

Liam made waves earlier this year when Miley did an interview with Billboard where he told her to not call him a "straight dude." We won't Liam, we won't.

Proud of progress! @happyhippiefdn #DanicaRoem @happyhippiefdn 1st trans state legislator! Good on yaaaaa Virginia ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

Kudos to Miley for her support of Danica Roem, Jenny Durkan & Andrea Jenkins as well! She shared photos of all three on her Instagram earlier this month and congratulated them for changing the face of politics for the LGBTQ community.