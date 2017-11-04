Milo Yiannopolous' Benefactor Cuts Financial Ties With Him!

Awe, poor Milo Yiannopolous! Just kidding.

Milo, who just got married to another man although he has urged Australians to vote "no" on marriage equality, was just dealt a huge financial blow when his benefactor just cut ties with the former Breitbart editor.

Billionaire investor Robert Mercer announced he is cutting ties with self-described troll Milo, where his decision came a month after Buzzfeed exposed Breitbart's dealings with neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

He wrote a letter to investors Renaissance Technologies LLC, where he announced he is stepping down from the hedge fund he co-founds, and furthermore, says "For personal reasons, I have also decided to sell my stake in Breitbart News to my daughters."

"I supported Milo Yiannopoulos in the hope and expectation that his expression of views contrary to the social mainstream and his spotlighting of the hypocrisy of those who would close down free speech in the name of political correctness would promote the type of open debate and freedom of thought that is being throttled on many American college campuses today," he writes in the letter.

"But in my opinion, actions of and statements by Mr. Yiannopoulos have caused pain and divisiveness undermining the open and productive discourse that I had hoped to facilitate. I was mistaken to have supported him, and for several weeks have been in the process of severing all ties with him."

No word yet on what Mercer's daughters will do with Breitbart.

What are your thoughts on Mercer bailing on Milo?