Milo Yiannopoulos Jokes About Hurricane Damage, Ends Up Losing His House To Irma
Photo: YouTube Screenshot
Alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulous couldn't help but joke about the damage Hurricane Irma unleashed upon the Caribbean.
From The Independent:
Last week, as the storm hit the Caribbean, he wrote on Facebook: “In more positive Irma news, Richard Branson's Necker Island has been devastated.”
And, as the hurricane headed towards the impoverished Caribbean island of Haiti, he said: “Irma is about to finish what Hillary started: leaving Haiti in ruins.”
That was a reference to Hillary Clinton, who faced questions during her presidential campaign against Donald Trump over the work of the Clinton Foundation in Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake there.
Now, just days later, it appears as though Irma has destroyed Milo's home.
He shared to Facebook:
Although some of Milo's followers were sympathetic, several couldn't help but to point out the irony of the situation:
"I thought climate change was a liberal hoax? Maybe your house just got tired of your bullshit and left," commented one person.
Said another:
"Typical victim mentality. Have you ever thought about what you did to provoke the storm? Quit being a little snowflake crybaby and take responsibility for your situation."
And on Twitter:
And savagely:
