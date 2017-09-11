Milo Yiannopoulos Jokes About Hurricane Damage, Ends Up Losing His House To Irma

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulous couldn't help but joke about the damage Hurricane Irma unleashed upon the Caribbean.

From The Independent:

Last week, as the storm hit the Caribbean, he wrote on Facebook: “In more positive Irma news, Richard Branson's Necker Island has been devastated.”

And, as the hurricane headed towards the impoverished Caribbean island of Haiti, he said: “Irma is about to finish what Hillary started: leaving Haiti in ruins.”

That was a reference to Hillary Clinton, who faced questions during her presidential campaign against Donald Trump over the work of the Clinton Foundation in Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake there.