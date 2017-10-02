Milo Yiannopoulos Marries His Boyfriend In Hawaii

It's wedding bells for alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulous.

The former Breitbart editor recently said he lost his house to Hurricane Irma. (That later proved to be a lie.)

But now, the notorious 32-year-old political commentator appears to have married his partner this weekend, and shared photos of the ceremony to Instagram, as proof.

Yiannopoulous does not disclose the identity of his husband, whom he wedded at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, in Hawaii. (Although a photo below hints his partner's name is John.)

Yiannopoulos previously said:

“I like black guys for my love life, straight white males as employees, and girls as drinking buddies.”

He's also said that he has a “very anti-white bedroom policy..."

H/T: New Now Next