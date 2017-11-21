Milo Yiannopoulos Seems To Have a New Multi-Billion Dollar Backer

Milo Yiannopoulos has had quite the year. He was dropped by Breitbart after comments that seemed to condone pedophilia, he had a fallout with hedge fund manager Robert Mercer, and got married even though he said Australia should vote no.

With not a lot of revenue coming in, Yiannopoulus has launched "Dangerous", which he is coining as "the leading destination of media for the new right." The site is presently password protected, but his online store "Dangerous Boutique" is up and running. It sell items such as "Milo Saves the World" Tees, coffee mugs with "Feminism is Cancer" on them. and a shirt that reads "Milo Did Nothing Wrong."

When one goes to check out, the only option is to pay with credit card via Stripe, his seemingly new backer.

Stripe was started in 2011 by John Collison and his brother to help companies and individuals process payments online. The company is based out of San Francisco and is currently valued at over $9 billion.

While no official comment has been made from Stripe to confirm if this is an official partnership or not, Yiannopolous and Stripe are both benefiting from the partnership at moment.

Sadly, it seems we haven't seen the last of Milo, but maybe if his boutique doesn't do well, we will be nearing the end.