Minister Who Said Pray For Prince George To Be Gay Apologizes

Two days ago, we shared the story of Rev. Kelvin Holdsworth urging LGBTQ-friendly Christians to pray that the United Kingdom’s Prince George would grow up to be gay.

He stated this in his blog post titled “How to Change the Church of England – Quick Recap.”

On the 10-step list that was posted back in January, the ninth step was the following:

“If people don’t want to engage in campaigning in this way, they do in England have another unique option, which is to pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman. A royal wedding might sort things out remarkably easily though we might have to wait 25 years for that to happen. Who knows whether that might be sooner than things might work out by other means?”

Statement on Prayers for Prince George. (Please RT and share as widely as possible)https://t.co/fYzy2qnnLL — Kelvin Holdsworth (@thurible) December 2, 2017

As a response to the public attention to the earlier post, Rev. Holdsworth wrote a new blog post in which he apologized to the Royal family for unintentionally causing a stir, and said we should focus back on finding a way to make the Christian church more welcoming to LGBTQ people.