Minneapolis Elects Openly Transgender Man To City Council

Among the many LGBT victories on election night, we're happy to report that Phillippe Cunningham has been elected to Minneapolis city council.

Cunningham, who according to the Washington Blade is the first openly trans man elected to U.S. public office, unseated incumbent Barb Johnson, a fellow democrat who served on the council for 20-years.

Cunningham is a former staffer to Mayor Betsy Hodges, and a special education teacher and youth advocate.

Along with Andrea Jenkins, who on Tuesday made history as the first openly transgender black woman elected to public office in the U.S., Cunningham is now the second person of color to be elected to the Minneapolis City Council.

Trans activist, and Breakthrough fund national co-chair Danni Askin celebrated Jenkins and Cunningham's win in a public statement.

“Today is an historic day for all trans people and especially trans people of color. We have elected two brilliant, black candidates to the Minneapolis City Council — our co-founder, Andrea Jenkins — and Phillipe Cunningham. And it was the nation’s only trans focused PAC, led by a majority of people of color that made those victories happen."