Minnesota Firefighter Says He Was Demoted For Being Gay, Sues City

Eagan, Minnesota firefigher Dan Benson has filed a lawsuit claiming that he was demoted as battalion chief once he revealed he was gay to Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports:

In a civil lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court, firefighter Dan Benson alleges discrimination based on his sexual orientation and violation of his constitutional rights by Eagan Fire Chief Mike Scott and the city.

Benson joined the fire department about 18 years ago, moving up along the way to become battalion chief. As such, he was paid a monthly stipend. He also contributed to a fire department pension.

Sometime around November of last year, Scott told Benson and other firefighters at a meeting that they would have to reapply for their positions, according to the lawsuit.

During the meeting, Scott asked Benson whether he had a spouse or significant other and he said he was married to a man named Greg and that they were acting as fathers to a son, the lawsuit said. Benson added that they had hosted two exchange students that they considered sons.

Benson previously kept his sexual orientation private, according to the lawsuit.

Less than a month later, Scott told Benson that he was not going to be reappointed battalion chief and asked him to remain with the department as an on-call firefighter, according to the complaint.

Scott filled Benson’s battalion chief position with someone who is not gay and is less qualified, according to the lawsuit. No one else within the department was demoted, the lawsuit said.