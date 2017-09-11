Miss Texas Slams Trump, Live On Miss America Pageant Broadcast

Miss Texas Margana Wood snatched the attention of millions of viewers during last night's Miss America pageant broadcast.

For the pageant Q&A, Wood was asked about Donald Trump's response to last month's neo-Nazi, white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"The president said there was shared blame with quote ‘very fine people on both sides’. Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain.”

Wood replied:

“I think that the white supremacist issue — it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country and that is the number one issue right now.”

Wood didn't win the pageant, but she surely won the support of countless new fans! .