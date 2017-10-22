Model Has Portfolio Outdone By His Toddler Nephew Recreating His Pics

We've seen the fun recreations of old family photographs where 30 and 40 somethings try to copy their poses from the '80s and '90s of them in the old tubs, tree houses, pyramids, etc. They're perfect for a good chuckle. Their effort in making the photos as close to perfect is duly noted.

A new kind of photography copying has found a home on a new Instagram page called babyandthebody. Model Aristotle Polites (check out his own Instagram page) hasn't gone back in time to mirror his older pictures, but instead has found some competition in the modeling world from his nephew Augie. The 18-month old son of sister Katina takes to the camera just as well as his uncle.

It started months ago when Augie's mom couldn’t get him into a plaid button-up shirt. “The image of him with the shirt undone and his bare chest exposed made me laugh because he looked like he belonged on the cover of a romance novel,” she told HuffPost. “I took a picture and then realized I bet my brother Aris has a picture just like this on his Instagram page which is filled with modeling photos.” Behm found a similar photo of her brother taken by photographer Royce Bugarin and created a side-by-side image of Augie and her brother. She sent it to her family and asked, “Who wore it better?”- huffingtonpost.com

The pics were a hit with the family so they decided to do some exploration into the model's pics and add to the @babyandthebody. Some of the pics look like Aristotle may be mirroring Augie instead, making the account even more fun to follow.

Here are a few of our favorite pics from the Instagram account starting off with the one that started it all. In some of them, we're still trying to figure out which one wore it best.

Imitation is the highest form of flattery. I present to you a new Man Crush Monday tradition. Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Mar 13, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody #igotmytightspantson A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Happy Monday! #mcm #whoworeitbetter #augiebear #unclesneezer #augieandaris #babyandthebody #catnap A post shared by Augie and Aris (@babyandthebody) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:54am PDT