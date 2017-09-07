Model Yotam Shwartz Posts Sexy Underwear Selfie on Instagram

We've almost made it to the weekend, folks. Don't you think you deserve an early treat to help get you through today and part of tomorrow? Well, here's a tasty one in the shape of model Yotam Shwartz.

The Israeli-born model has been thirsting things up on Instagram for quite some time, as his 43,000 followers get a peek into just how gorgeous he truly is. He is also a budding photographer and likes football, but that's besides the point of this post.

Yesterday, Yotam posted an insanely hot pic of him in some underwear and showing off his amazing booty while staring directly into the lens and into our hearts (and pants too). Feast your eyes on how beautiful this dude really is. The mixture of hairy and muscle is enough to make many of us swoon (myself included) and hopefully this has brightened your day to some degree!