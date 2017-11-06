Molly Shannon On Set For 'Will & Grace' Revival, See Behind-The-Scenes Snaps

It's official, Molly Shannon is back on the Will & Grace set!

To commemorate the occasion, Megan Mullally shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo with Shannon and Sean Hayes!

Meanwhile, Shannon shared an Instagram snap of the cover of her script for the episode, "There's Something About Larry."

Yesssss!! @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Molly Shannon (@theofficialsuperstar) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Variety recently reported that Shannon will appear on the show revival for an episode that will air next year, in the second half of the series return.

Val was first introduced to us as Will's neighbor during a 1999 episode of the NBC series. From then, Shannon would continue to appear in a total of five episodes, until her last appearance in 2004.

In her character arc on the show, Val went from playing Will's friend (and Grace's rival), to later becoming obsessed with Jack. And we can't wait to see what hilarity ensues upon her series return!

In January, Molly spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the Will & Grace revival.

She said:

"[It's] so exciting. "Megan and Sean are good friends of mine. Debra, the whole cast is so wonderful, Eric McCormack -- it's the best news ever!"

H/T: ET