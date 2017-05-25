Mom Loses Lawsuit Against Transgender Daughter Who Transitioned Without Her Permission

A judge dismissed a mother's lawsuit, which she filed against her transgender daughter who she says transitioned without her parental consent. The mother, Anmarie Calgaro, also attempted to file suit against the girl's school and the health agencies that supported her.

Calgaro's daughter is an emancipated minor, though Calgaro also challenges the legality of her emancipation.

Minnesota's local CBS News affiliate reports (note: Calgaro misgenders her daughter):

“I am firmly committed for what is best for my son, for all of my children,” Calgaro said in January. “I am his mother, he is and always will be welcome in our home.” Last fall, Calgaro filed a lawsuit to have her parental rights restored. An emancipation letter from Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid said Calgaro had surrendered her legal rights to control her child’s actions. Calgaro’s attorney, Erick Kaardal, argued that a legal emancipation was never proven. “The U.S. Constitution says that parental rights are fundamental rights, that can’t be terminated without due process,” Kaardal said. “We’re here in federal court not because we want to be but because we have to be.” This week, Judge Paul Magnuson dismissed the lawsuit, determining it to be without merit. Calgaro had sought damages and wanted to regain parental control. Her transgender daughter will turn 18 this summer.

(H/T: Gay Star News)