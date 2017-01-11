Mo'Nique & Husband Take On Kim Burrell Over Anti-Gay Comments

Oscar winner Mo'Nique and her husband Sidney shot down gospel singer Kim Burrell's homophobic comments which have been at the center of controversy.

From BET:

On her radio talk show, Mo'Nique and Sidney's Open Relationship, the Almost Christmas star joined her husband in addressing the controversy.

"It's almost laughable because you're saying that in 2017, we are still dealing with people taking issue with people being who they were born to be, who they choose to be," she said. "People are still taking issue with the cloak of, 'I am a warrior for Jesus and I must fight for Jesus and stop all you f**s and dykes before y'all get condemned to hell.'... Why are you wasting your energy?"

Soon after, her husband, Sidney, chimed in, pointing out that Burrell's Facebook Live response to the criticism was a bit contradictory to her initial words.

"The comments that we heard her make initially and then in conjunction with what she followed up behind almost alluded [that] she wasn't saying anything about the LGBT community," he said. "She was speaking in reference to what God hates because it's a sin and the only thing about it is that how many of you have heard the voice of God tell you that he/she/them, whatever you believe God to be, hates, in terms of what is a human dynamic?"