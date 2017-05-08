'Moonlight' Wins Best Kiss Award At MTV Movie And TV Awards

Hurray for Moonlight!

The gay coming-of-age drama won the award for Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, last night!

Actors Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders accepted the award.

Said Ashton:

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss. This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits; this represents us."

Moonlight is the first queer film to win the Best Kiss award, since Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger won for Brokeback Mountain, in 2006.

Moonlight is also the first LGBT themed film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

H/T: Gay Star News