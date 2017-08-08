More Life Drama & Male Butts as "Insecure" is Renewed for a 3rd Season!

We just got Jalapeno Popped in the best way possible, as it was just announced today that Issa Rae's amazing show Insecure has been renewed for Season 3 on HBO! Yas!

The news couldn't come at a better time for the show, as we are 3 episodes into the new season and it is killing it in the ratings. If you don't know already (but you should) the show centers on Issa Rae's title character and the relationships that surround her, primarily with her friend Molly (brilliantly played by Yvonne Orji) and the fallout of her relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis). It also boldly deals with racism at work, which has changed courses from the first season to the next and done absolutely brilliantly by Issa and her team.

The show has also dealt with gay issues since its inception. In the first season, Molly dates a guy on and off who tells her one evening that he got head from a guy back in college. This led to a debate between Issa, Molly and her friends about the double standards of a girl hooking up with another girl and a guy doing the same and is he gay if doing so. There is also the introduction of Issa's brother on the show, who is gay and develops a more prominent storyline as the season progresses, from what we hear.

Plus, there is the opportunity to see more amazing male butts on the show, such as Y'Lan Noel's character Daniel. Here's to hoping.