Morgan Freeman Had "So Much Fun" At An Australian Gay Bar

Freeman is currently doing some publicity for an upcoming project of his and went through an interview to talk about the project and the process of making it.

Specifically, the project is a six part documentary called The Story Of Us. The story follows different aspects of humanity and community.

The series is also a sequel to the Emmy-nominated The Story of God, which Freeman also worked on.

As part of the process, Morgan Freeman was filming in Australia and in his interview he shared that he stopped by a gay bar during the trip.

“It was so much fun and I thought there was this feeling of freedom. I am surprised Australia doesn’t have marriage equality.”

He later added that he danced to Sister Sledge’s "We Are Family" while in the bar.

Morgan Freeman then went further to say that the key to marriage equality is representation and that it’s bringing a change in the way we think.

“I think one of the catalysts people have experienced here in America is the realization that some of their relatives are gay, “What are you going to say if your 14 or 15-year-old son comes and says, ‘Dad, I’m gay.” “Some are excommunicated immediately but most aren’t. There is a new mindset and an understanding that it isn’t some choice you are making.”

The Story Of Us is will come out on 11 October on National Geographic.