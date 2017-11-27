Morrissey Says He Would Kill Donald Trump 'For The Safety Of Humanity'

Instinct Staff | November 27, 2017

In a recent interview, Morrissey holds nothing back with regard to commenting on Donald Trump.

According to a translation by The Hill, when Der Spiegel posed the hypothetical question:

“If there was a button here and if you pressed on it, Trump would die dead [sic]– would you push it or not?”

Morrissey reportedly responded:

“I would, for the safety of humanity. It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity, I would push.”

According to Spin, the singer also stated in the Der Spiegel interview:

“Since he has been in power, he has exhausted the world. He grabs after everything like a little child. He is not a leader. He is a vermin.”

Morrissey recently faced public backlash after commenting on allegations made against Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.

Comments

My Two Cents
+1
0
-1
[-]

For a long time I wondered by Morissey is still around.  I tried to understand why his mediocre music hold so much appeal.  Finally, it hit me:  this man still has a following with young adults because he, himself is an overgrown teenager.  Every time he opens his mouth he argues like a teenager who has read Richard Wright or J.D. Salinger for the first time.  Whenever he speaks I just wish someone would say, "Shhhhh!  The adults are talking right now."

Add new comment

This Months Top Posts

Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Sexual Allegations!
Australia Votes YES for Marriage Equality!