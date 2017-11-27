Morrissey Says He Would Kill Donald Trump 'For The Safety Of Humanity'

In a recent interview, Morrissey holds nothing back with regard to commenting on Donald Trump.

According to a translation by The Hill, when Der Spiegel posed the hypothetical question:

“If there was a button here and if you pressed on it, Trump would die dead [sic]– would you push it or not?”

Morrissey reportedly responded:

“I would, for the safety of humanity. It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity, I would push.”

According to Spin, the singer also stated in the Der Spiegel interview:

“Since he has been in power, he has exhausted the world. He grabs after everything like a little child. He is not a leader. He is a vermin.”

Morrissey recently faced public backlash after commenting on allegations made against Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.