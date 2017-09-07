Most Gay Men Are Afraid To Hold Hands In Public, According To Survey

Do you shy away from holding hands with your partner when in public?

If so, you're not alone.

In fact, according to a recent survey, more than 50% of gay men are uncomfortable with holding their partner's hand when out in the street.

The Stonewall organization's survey of 5,000 LGBT British people also found that one in five respondents had been the victim of a hate crime in the past year.

Although those incidents varied from abuse to assault, 81% of victims said that they did not contact the police afterwards.

From BBC News:

Stonewall said the UK had much to do before all LGBT people "can feel safe, included and free to be themselves". While hate crime was more effectively recorded than in the past, the charity said there had undoubtedly been "a genuine increase" in incidents since its last major survey in 2013. The 2017 poll - timed to coincide with a major new campaign, Come Out for LGBT - also found: Overall, 21% of respondents had experienced a hate crime in the past 12 months, but the figure was 41% among transgender people specifically

More than a quarter of those affected by hate crime (26%) endured unsolicited sexual advances, while 87% reported harassment, intimidation or insults. 11% said they had been physically assaulted

LGBT people living in the north east of England were most like to have suffered a hate crime - 35% - compared with 18% in the north west of England and Yorkshire and the Humber region

Levels of hate crime were higher among black, Asian and minority ethnic respondents than in the cohort as a whole, with 34% in those groups reporting an incident compared with 20% of white LGBT people

Overall, 38% of respondents said they felt scared to hold hands with a partner in public, with the figure rising to 58% among gay men specifically The report also highlights the daily discrimination LGBT people face, for example in shops or when attempting to access public services. One in 10 respondents said they had suffered problems trying to either rent or buy a property. One in six said their sexuality had been an issue in cafes or restaurants, while 10% of those who have attended a live sporting event claim to have been discriminated against.

