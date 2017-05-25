Mother Reflects On The Murder Of Her Gay Son In Heartbreaking Post

Earlier this month, Elke Kennedy wrote to reflect on the painful loss of her 20-year-old son, Sean, who was brutally murdered in a hate crime, 10 years ago.

She writes:

He fell and his head hit the ground, causing his brain to ricochet in his head. The guy got back into the car and left my son there dying. About 15 minutes later, Sean’s killer left a voice mail on the cell phone of a mutual female friend saying, "You tell your faggot friend when he wakes up he owes me $500 for breaking my fist on his faggot face."

The brutality of Sean’s murder still haunts me today. On May 16, 2007, my son Sean was leaving a straight nightclub where he had been with his friends. As he was leaving, he saw a car parked outside the club with three young men inside. One of them called Sean over and asked him for a cigarette. Sean gave him a cigarette. As he was walking away from the car, the guy in the backseat got out of the car, followed Sean, called him a faggot and punched him in the face so hard that it broke all of his facial bones and separated his brain from his brain stem.

The Greenville Journal recently spoke to Elke Kennedy:

Kennedy is still an LGBTQ ally, especially to those she calls her adopted children, individuals whose parents were unwilling to accept their sexual orientations.

“They bring life back into my heart, but the hole is still there. The hole will never go away,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever get over my son’s death. That’s not something you get over.”

In the years since Sean’s untimely death, Elke Kennedy has forgiven Moller. “When I preach love, how can I hate him?” she said.

This year, Sean would have been 30 years old, and his mother wonders what his life would have become. “Today, I keep wondering what kind of life he would be leading. What would he have done with these 10 years if he had the chance?” she said. “I don’t know, but I do know it would have been awesome.”

The anniversary of her son’s death “has in one way been the hardest since he passed. It’s been 10 years, a long time. But some days, it feels just like it was yesterday.”

Through it all, Kennedy said she will continue to speak out.

“At one point, the circle of hate has to stop. Parents have to teach their children to love, not to hate,” she said. “We’ve got to teach love and acceptance. We cannot let hate win.”