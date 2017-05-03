Mother Shares Powerful Plea For Safety & Opportunity For Transgender Daughter
Instinct Staff | May 3, 2017
DeShanna Neal is the mother of a transgender daughter, Trinity, and a transgender rights activist.
We just watched this powerful and emotional video clip of DeShanna speaking to the Human Rights Campaign about the sacrifices she and her family have made to ensure that Trinity gets the safety and opportunity that she deserves.
A mother's love is a powerful thing. You can also watch this video provided by HRC here:
