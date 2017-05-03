Mother Shares Powerful Plea For Safety & Opportunity For Transgender Daughter

DeShanna Neal is the mother of a transgender daughter, Trinity, and a transgender rights activist.

We just watched this powerful and emotional video clip of DeShanna speaking to the Human Rights Campaign about the sacrifices she and her family have made to ensure that Trinity gets the safety and opportunity that she deserves.

Absolutely no exaggeration: listening to this mother describe her love for her transgender daughter will reaffirm your faith in humanity pic.twitter.com/YJ1nwugOdo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 3, 2017

A mother's love is a powerful thing. You can also watch this video provided by HRC here: