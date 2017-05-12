Mr. Gay World 2017 Crowned...

Mr. Gay World Philippines John Raspado has been named Mr. Gay World 2017!

John won over 40 different contestants from around the world, taking wins in these categories: Best in Swimwear, Best in Formal Wear, Mr. Gay World Closed Door Interview, Mr. Online Vote, and Mr. Social Media.

Celebrating his win, John says:

“Thank you to the people behind MGWPO (Mr. Gay World Philippines), especially to Wilbert Tolentino, for always guiding me on my journey to success and to those who helped me backstage and my fellow candidates. Especially the delegates of Belgium and Venezuela, who were my roommates”.

John is the first Filipino winner to be crowned. Congrats!!

(H/T: Attitude)