Mr Gay World 2017 To Star In A Sex-Comedy Play

John Raspado via Red Lantern Production

John Raspado is taking on the stage.

Raspado was the first ever Filipino man to win the annual Mr Gay World competition earlier this year. In addition, he won several independent awards such as Best in Swimwear, Mr. Online Vote, Mr. Interview, Best in Formal Wear and Mr. Social Media.

The competition is a yearly pageant where representatives from countries all over the world compete in athletic, academic, talent, and interview sessions. The winner then acts as the face and ambassador of the gay community across the globe.

And while Raspado is busy being the ambassador of the gay community, he’s also decided to work out his acting chops.

John Raspado will be starring in a “sex-comedy” play titled Solo Para Adultos or For Adults Only.

In the play, Raspado will play the lead named JV San Miguel, who’s a closeted gay actor who falls in love with an aspiring male celeb named Alfred (played by Vivo Ouano). But, Alfred's long lost lover, Veronica Fox (played by Aprilyn Gustillo) suddenly reappears in their lives.

If you want to see the play, it's opening next month on October 20th at the Music Museum in the Phillipines.