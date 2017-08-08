MTV Announces "Moon Person" To Replace Moonman

After announcing that the MTV TV & Movie Awards and the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will are gender neutral for the first time ever, MTV has announced a new ‘Moon Person’ that will be replacing the iconic ‘Moonman’.

This new move is part of MTV’s new wave of change where they seek to be more inclusive and keep up with trends.

MTV President Chris McCarthy said to the New York Times

Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist. MTV at its best — whether it’s news, whether it’s a show, whether it’s a docu-series — is about amplifying young people’s voices. We put young people on the screen, and we let the world hear their voices. We shouldn’t be writing 6,000-word articles on telling people how to feel.

The new awards will be presented during the August 27thVMAs where for the first time ever nominees will not be categorized by gender, but by genre, talent, etc.

In addition to the new Moon Person, MTV has also announced the return of TRL (Total Request Live) an original series for MTV that ran from the late 90s to 2008 where viewers counted down to the most popular music videos. Now we have YouTube, so let’s see how these new developments in the MTV empire are received.