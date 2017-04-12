MTV Reality Star Clay Adler Dies After Apparent Suicide

Photo: MTV

MTV reality star Clay Adler has died, after an apparent suicide. He was 27-years-old.

Clay is best known for appearing on two seasons of Newport Harboor: The Real Orange County.

TMZ has more:

Law enforcement sources tell us Clay and his pals went shooting in the desert on March 25. In the middle of firing, we're told he turned the gun and shot himself in the head.

He died in the hospital on March 26 of the gunshot wound.

Our sources say there were no drugs or alcohol in his system, but Clay had struggled with mental illness in the past.