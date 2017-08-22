MTVs Undressed Gets LGBT Pretty Quickly And We Can't Wait!

“MTV Undressed” is a one of a kind social experiment that strips away the distractions and superficiality of the digital world. In each episode of this dating experiment, MTV brings together two strangers who must undress each other before getting to know one another for the next thirty minutes, answering questions and performing simple challenges – all designed to test whether or not romance can blossom.

At the end, each partner must press a YES/NO button to decide if he or she wants to continue the fledgling relationship or say goodbye.

Here's another preview of what to expect.

How would you do on the show? Do you think that MTV will do man LGBTQ versions of this horizontal dating?

Will you watch?

H/T: “MTV Undressed” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Real World” and “The Challenge”) and Kreative. Executive producers for Bunim/Murray are Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi and from Kreative, Joel Karlsberg