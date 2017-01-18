My Boyfriend Wants An Open Relationship, But I Don't. What Now?

Instinct Staff | January 18, 2017

Uh oh. Reddit user Cashmere-dog revealed in a post that he and his boyfriend want different things:

"My boyfriend asked if we could have an open relationship. I need advice."

Cashmere-dog shares:

We were just sitting down on the couch hanging out, then he all of a sudden asked if we could have an open relationship. I said no. He says sex with the same person becomes boring and that he can't "eat the same type of food." I asked if I was boring, if I'm not giving him something he wants or if I'm doing something wrong. He claims it's none of those things but I think he's lying. He agreed with me not wanting one and we aren't going to have it... but now I'm worried. I need advice, please help.

Sex and love are two different things. He wants to have different dicks, so on and so forth. He's saying it's his brain making him think/believe that our sex is boring and that it has nothing to do with me.

Is this relationship doomed to fail?

Obviously monogamy isn't for everyone, but can a relationship survive if one party wants to open things up and the other doesn't? Does it necessarily end in resentment or cheating?

What advice would you offer?

 

(H/T: Queerty)

Comments

Annonymous
+1
0
-1
[-]

I tend to disagree with statements like" gays are not in for the long haul". I do not know what people understand under long-term, but my partner and I have been together for 8 years, to be precise today! If my partner would ask me such a thing I would ask him why, but I am afraid I do not share. So if he feels he needs to do so he will have to find someone else. He should have been honest from the beginning. If you are not comfortable sharing your boyfriend, I would suggest moving on. Good luck!

MHeinz
+1
0
-1
[-]

Gay male relationships rarely work on the heterosexual monogamy model. I don't know a single long term male gay couple that are sexually monogamous.  Most intelligent people can separate their emotional, love, commitment and relationship from the physical act of sex. Unfortunately weak minded and insecure people can't manage the "competition". They always assume you will meet someone better, because they can't see themselves as the best.

Anothergayanoth...
+1
0
-1
[-]

What about trying to be open together?

Ken Howard, LCSW
+1
0
-1
[-]

http://www.gaytherapyla.com/no-more-cheating-part-1/  I have been doing couples therapy with gay male couples for over 25 years. Here is one of my articles on this topic.  

Melville Dunwick
+1
0
-1
[-]

If someone only wants part of you, he doesn't want you for the long haul.  An open relationship is one where one party will fall in love with someone else and leave.

You can pretend that open relationships work, but true commitment requires monogamy.

Add new comment