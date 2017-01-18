My Boyfriend Wants An Open Relationship, But I Don't. What Now?
Uh oh. Reddit user Cashmere-dog revealed in a post that he and his boyfriend want different things:
"My boyfriend asked if we could have an open relationship. I need advice."
We were just sitting down on the couch hanging out, then he all of a sudden asked if we could have an open relationship. I said no. He says sex with the same person becomes boring and that he can't "eat the same type of food." I asked if I was boring, if I'm not giving him something he wants or if I'm doing something wrong. He claims it's none of those things but I think he's lying. He agreed with me not wanting one and we aren't going to have it... but now I'm worried. I need advice, please help.
Sex and love are two different things. He wants to have different dicks, so on and so forth. He's saying it's his brain making him think/believe that our sex is boring and that it has nothing to do with me.
Is this relationship doomed to fail?
Obviously monogamy isn't for everyone, but can a relationship survive if one party wants to open things up and the other doesn't? Does it necessarily end in resentment or cheating?
What advice would you offer?
(H/T: Queerty)
I tend to disagree with statements like" gays are not in for the long haul". I do not know what people understand under long-term, but my partner and I have been together for 8 years, to be precise today! If my partner would ask me such a thing I would ask him why, but I am afraid I do not share. So if he feels he needs to do so he will have to find someone else. He should have been honest from the beginning. If you are not comfortable sharing your boyfriend, I would suggest moving on. Good luck!
Gay male relationships rarely work on the heterosexual monogamy model. I don't know a single long term male gay couple that are sexually monogamous. Most intelligent people can separate their emotional, love, commitment and relationship from the physical act of sex. Unfortunately weak minded and insecure people can't manage the "competition". They always assume you will meet someone better, because they can't see themselves as the best.
