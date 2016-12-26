"My Straight Friend (Accidentally?) Sent Me A Dick Pic"

Has a straight friend ever "accidentally" sent you a dick pic?? That's the circumstance this DL gent on Reddit who says he's "Asking for advice here to save a great friendship with my hetero bro who doesn't know I'm DL."

Here's what he has to say:

I met Joe over a year ago through a mutual Xbox friend. Since then we grew close over gaming sessions (it happens!) and eventually exchanged phone #s, Facebook, IG, Snap etc. We often talk about things outside of video games, like life issues and are supportive of each other. There has also been many times when we would watch Netflix together over Xbox Live and just basically built a bond.

Joe's a few years younger than me, has dated several girls in the past, currently dates a model and honestly, looks like a model himself. In our circle of friends, we make a lot of gay jokes (who doesn't on Xbox Live?) and we're all very comfortable with one another. There was a time where 4 of us were Skyping and when the others stepped away, Joe flashed his ass, dick and balls to me. We laughed, all harmless fun and games. However, after building a bond with Joe and being attracted to men, somewhere over time I fell for him.

During those Netflix sessions he'd always say he's going to visit Florida again and we could share a hotel bed together, sex stuff etc, basically, I just always take it as him joking. I've seen him and I've seen his girl, so it's hard to take him seriously when he says gay things.

Fast forward to yesterday, Christmas. We both had to work. At the beginning of my shift, I sent out a Merry Christmas selfie to all of my friends. Joe was one of the only ones to reply with a Merry Christmas selfie. Fast forward to that night. I'm off work. Playing some Xbox with my other bros and I get a Snapchat picture from Joe. I was excited, I always love seeing his sexy face and I exclaim to my friends "Joe snapped me! I bet it's a dick pic". We all laughed at my joke. So imagine how far my jaw drops when I open the Snap and it is a dick pic from Joe??

Between us gaybros, it was perfect. Neatly combed pubes and a nice uncut tan cock (He's white/black). Those were the longest 6 seconds of my life. Joe is a good friend of mine and since this incident I've been torn between "He meant to send it. He was drunk. Or. He knows I like him" and "It was a mistake, the pic was meant for girl. Don't screenshot it".

My response to him was a selfie with the sticker over my eyes. He opened it but didn't reply. This was at 4 AM.

My current dilemma is, speaking to him about this incident without ruining our friendship. Joe is someone that I am comfortable coming out to but I would hate to approach him the wrong way about this. As bad as I wanted to talk to someone else for advice, I didn't bring this up to any of our friends. We're all close and honestly there's no way these guys don't at the very least assume that I'm gay, so I'd hate to wrongly out someone else (if he sent it by mistake or obviously intended to keep it between us).

I silently lurk this community and its awesome how supportive you are of one another. I would love some advice from those more experienced in these situations.

P.S: I slept for about 4 hours last night and had trouble getting that much. I've been struggling with this and I've never been in a situation that I didn't know how to handle.