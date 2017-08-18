Naked Man Squirts His Hose At Cops From Atop NYC School Roof

According to reports, an "emotionally disturbed man" scaled the roof of a New York City school, stripped off his clothes, and squirted police with a garden hose.

At around 10pm on Tuesday, police discovered the 36-year-old man, naked and screaming from the roof of the Little Red School House and Elizabeth Irwin High School, located at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Bleecker Street.

Although the man would continue to spray police with the hose, he eventually surrendered at 1 a.m.

Authorities didn't disclose the man's identity, but did say that he was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

