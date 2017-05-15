Nashville-Area Chamber Of Commerce Director Goes On Anti-LGBT Rant After Favorite TV Show Is Canceled

Nashville-area Chamber of Commerce member Debbie Massey went on an anti-LGBT rant after learning that ABC had canceled her favorite television show Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen. Massey is executive director of the Madison Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce

Massey posted on Facebook (in a post that's since been deleted):

Massey writes:

I can't believe that I am supposed to be ok with shows like Grays Anatomy or Nashville or any other show that promotes LGBT blah blah blah..,WHATEVER! Cramming same sex making out into our Homes! But I can't watch MY FAVORITE show! Last Man Standing! Talk about discrimination!! ABC needs to listen to the majority -not the 2% -Afraid of lawsuit? Maybe we should scream, riot, wine [sp] and create law suits against EVERYBODY that doesn't make us feel good, then we can get our way!! "Last Man Standing" also offered the counter viewpoint...it's not like you didn't hear the other side. It is obvious they wish to only present their views and only wish to INDOCTRINATE people. We live in a country of FREE speech, if we believe it we should practice it and not support those who suppress it!

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry denounced the Facebook post, telling Out and About Nashville:

“David McMurry, past president of the Madison-Rivergate Chamber of Commerce,” Mayor Barry said, “has been a great partner in helping to grow our economy and promote a more inclusive environment in Nashville. The Facebook post referenced does not reflect the great work they are doing as an organization.”... “I’m glad more than 400 businesses from across Davidson County joined Tennessee Thrives to stand against discrimination and promote being a warm and welcoming city for everyone,” Barry added.

Nashville LGBT Chamber’s board president Joe Woolley also added:

"The Nashville LGBT Chamber works very hard to ensure all businesses are inclusive and welcoming to all. It is very sad to hear from a leader from another local Chamber of Commerce make statements that fundamentally go against inclusion and equality."... “We are very disappointed in these remarks, and we have good reason to believe we are not the only Chamber that believes equality is good for business."

