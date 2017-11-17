Navy Apologizes For Airplane Drawn 'Penis' In The Sky

U.S. Naval officials have reportedly admitted that one of their planes was used to draw "obscene skywritings" seen by residents in Okanogan County, Washington

Individuals on social media have commented on how the skydrawing appears to resemble a penis.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

Navy officials acknowledged the drawing in a statement issued to KREM 2 News

"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."

When KREM 2 reached out to FAA officials, they were told that unless the act posed a safety risk, there isn't much they can do.