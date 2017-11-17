Navy Apologizes For Airplane Drawn 'Penis' In The Sky
Instinct Staff | November 17, 2017
U.S. Naval officials have reportedly admitted that one of their planes was used to draw "obscene skywritings" seen by residents in Okanogan County, Washington
Individuals on social media have commented on how the skydrawing appears to resemble a penis.
Navy officials acknowledged the drawing in a statement issued to KREM 2 News
"The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable."
When KREM 2 reached out to FAA officials, they were told that unless the act posed a safety risk, there isn't much they can do.
