Navy SEAL In Trouble Over Side Career As A Porn Star

42-year-old Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III has served in the U.S. military for more than 23 years, but he's at risk of losing his rank and his pension benefits only eight months prior to his planned retirement due to revelations about his porn work.

Schmidt has performed for the last seven years under the name Jay Voom and has appeared in nearly 30 adult films. He's primarily worked with his wife, porn star Jewels Jade.

Jade maintains that military command was aware of her husband's porn work. From the San Diego Union Tribune:

She alleges that many of his fellow SEALs watched the videos online. “They knew about it at work,” Jade said. “He got called in and they said, ‘Look, keep it on the low, don’t mention the SEAL name and blah, blah, blah.’ “He was always pretty open about it with the command. I mean, honestly, all of his buddies knew about it. Everybody knew about it,” she said.

Schmidt never performed in his uniform or mentioned the Navy SEAL name in the marketing of his videos. Still, he risks punishment for not getting official permission for his adult film work.

Navy officials said Schmidt did not fill out mandatory paperwork to seek clearance from his chain of command for work as a porn actor. The command did grant formal permission for Schmidt to sell herbal supplements as a side business. The armed forces’ rules for secondary employment have the force of a “punitive instruction,” which means violators can be tried under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for lack of compliance.

