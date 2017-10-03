NBC is Losing Their Mind Over What to Do with Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly didn't really get off to a good start in her first week of her show, Megyn Kelly Today.

Where to begin? She riled a ton of people up during her interview with the Will & Grace cast when she asked a viewer if the show "made him gay". This led to Debra Messing speaking out about the incident on her social media, where an insider says she was reprimanded by the network itself.

What else? Oh, that's right. Her nightmare of an interview with screen legend Jane Fonda, when Megyn asked her if she was proud of the plastic surgery she had done.

But wait, that's not all! There was also the incident on Friday's show where a camera man accidentally cursed on live television. Banner week, Megyn.

Let the freak out commence. An insider told Vanity Fair that people at the network are shocked that the show got so bad so quick. “It’s like an implosion,” the insider said. “Everyone is surprised at how quickly it’s gone badly,” this person continued. “People are just like, ‘oh my god.’”

During her Friday morning show, Megyn had this to say regarding her first week and all the news around it. “It’s been very exciting. It has been educational. I’ve just been so delighted at the media response,” she said. “What? No,” she joked.

What are your thoughts, do you think she's being treaty too harshly so quickly?