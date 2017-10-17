Neo-Nazi Comes Out As Gay, Disavows Far-Right Movement

A British Neo-Nazi, and prominent member of the British far-right National Front says he is renouncing the violent movement of which he's been a part for forty years.

At the same time, Kevin Wilshaw, who is of Jewish heritage, is also coming out as gay.

He tells UK’s Channel 4:

“It’s a terribly selfish thing to say but it’s true, I saw people being abused, shouted at, spat at in the street – it’s not until it’s directed at you that you suddenly realize that what you’re doing is wrong.”

He explained:

“On one or two occasions in the recent past I’ve actually been the recipient of the very hatred of the people I want to belong to … if you’re gay it is acceptable in society but with these group of people it’s not acceptable, and I found on one or two occasions when I was suspected of being gay I was subjected to abuse.”

But Wilshaw was not the only gay man in the movement.

In fact, he admits that he was surprised to learn of members of the National Front who were “overtly gay” but seemingly overlooked.

As an example, he'd mention Nicky Crane, a British neo-Nazi activist who came out as gay before dying from an AIDS-related illness in 1993.

“Even when people found out he was gay, they’d rationalize it, ‘He’s not really gay’ or ‘gay and ok.’ The reason they didn’t say anything to Nicky Crane is that he would have killed them.”

As to why he's now speaking out, Wilshaw explained:

“I want to do some damage as well, not to ordinary people but the people who are propagating this kind of rubbish – want to hurt them, show what it’s like for those who are living a lie and be on the receiving end of this type of propaganda, I want to hurt them.”

