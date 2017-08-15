Netflix Co-Founder Is Offering Unlimited Theatrical Releases For $10!

This Is Not A Drill!

According to Bloomberg, Netflix Co-Founder, Mitch Lowe, is trying to get butts into movie theater seats by allowing you to see an unlimited amount of films for the price of a single ticket.

Lowe's startup company, MoviePass, is dropping their monthly movie ticket subscriptions to $9.95.

"The fee will let customers get in to one showing every day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards. MoviePass will pay theaters the full price of each ticket used by subscribers, excluding 3D or Imax screens."

Are you kidding?! This is amazing news! I rarely go out to the movies due to the surge in prices. Usually, I spoil myself by seeing one of the Avengers films or a poppin' Horror feature. Otherwise, I can be patient enough to wait. Then, there's Wikipedia and all types of spoiler sites. It's like you don't even need to wait anymore.

Apparently, I'm not the only one skipping movie dates.

"The number of tickets sold in the U.S. and Canada last year declined slightly, while box office revenue rose just 2 percent thanks to pricier tickets, according to the Motion Picture Association of America, a trade group. The cost of a ticket has almost doubled in the last two decades, according to the website Box Office Mojo. The average price is about $8.89 this year, though it can be much higher in some cities."

Alright, so which movie are we all going to see first with our monthly subscription?! This is a brilliant idea. The minds of Netflix continue to expand. I'm right along side with them for the ride!

For more on MoviePass, head here!