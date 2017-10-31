Netflix 'Indefinitely Suspends' Production On 'House Of Cards' Final Season

Netflix has "indefinitely" suspended production on the final season of House of Cards, according to reports.

Just yesterday, word spread that the streaming service had chosen to cancel the hit series following a sixth season, which had already gone into production.

But now, with the show put on hold, it isn't clear if the season will be completed.

The show's fate quickly came into question following allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp against series star Kevin Spacey.

A joint statement issued by Netflix and the show's production company reads:

"MRC [Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

Production on the final season of House of Cards is suspended until further notice. — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2017

This will give us time to review the current situation with our producing partners at MRC. — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2017